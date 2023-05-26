HamberMenu
‘Class of 09’: Trailer of Brian Tyree-Kate Mara’s suspense thriller series out

‘Class of ‘09’, a suspense thriller from Tom Rob Smith, will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on June 21

May 26, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the trailer of ‘Class of ’09’

A still from the trailer of ‘Class of ’09’ | Photo Credit: DisneyPlus Hotstar/YouTube

The trailer of FX’s Class of ‘09, the suspense thriller from Tom Rob Smith starring Brian Tyree and Kate Mara, is out. The series will premiere on June 21 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Class of ’09  follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who acclimate and grapple with immense changes as the US criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.

The series stars Brian Tyree Henry as Tayo, one of the most brilliant and unorthodox agents to ever join the bureau, and Kate Mara as Poet, a woman who never imagined joining the world of law enforcement, yet has found herself at the centre of its most pivotal transformation. Sepideh Moafi (Hour), Brian J Smith (Lennix), Jon Jon Briones (Gabriel), Brooke Smith (Drew), Jake McDorman (Murphy) and Rosalind Eleazar (Vivienne) round out the cast.

Class of ’09 is created and executive produced by Tom Rob Smith. Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Jessica Levin and Joe Robert Cole also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by FX Productions.

