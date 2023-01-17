‘Class’: Netflix unveils trailer, release date of Indian adaptation of ‘Elite’

January 17, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

Netflix has released the trailer of its upcoming Indian young adult series, Class. An adaptation of the popular Spanish series Elite, Class is set to premiere on the platform on February 3.

The two-minute trailer of the series promises an engaging thriller series set in a school called Hampton International. “When the need to survive is high, emotions run rife and all rationality is corrupted; where even the slightest trigger can lead to a lapse in judgment or even a crime. Joining the elite academy of students who have the world in the palm of their hands, are three scholarship students, from the other side of the track, with nothing to lose. What happens when these two stark worlds collide? Conflicts brew in the school, secrets deepen and everyone is a suspect.

“Mishaps and mayhem will unravel when everyone is under the same roof, paths intertwine, ideologies clash and sentiments run high at Hampton International. Like any emotional upheaval, chaos is right around the corner. But when there’s a murder in the mix, betrayals are rampant and no one’s who they say they are. After all, with clandestine relationships come clandestine betrayals!” read the description from the streamer.

Class features a young ensemble cast that includes Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw.

Written by Rajesh Devraj, Kersi Khambatta, Raghav Kakkar, Kashyap Kapoor, and Bhaskar Hazarika, the series is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia

Talking about bringing Class to audiences in India, Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said, “ Class, the Indian adaptation of our popular Spanish series Elite, was a perfect reflection of a relevant and powerful story about a class divide. So we decided to adapt the story to the Indian nuance, where a diverse set of characters from different backgrounds, grapple with an unexpected turn of events - a journey that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats. The series takes an unfiltered look at the everyday dilemmas, emotions and conflicts the youth goes through. We can’t wait for our members to catch this thrilling series.”

Excited about the launch of the trailer, director Ashim Ahluwalia said, “It was quite a task to adapt a show that has had enormous love globally, particularly because I wanted to rework its cinematic language and set it in New Delhi. I was keen to make something real and intense, something that charts the heightened emotions of teenage life. I also wanted to explore class, something we engage with daily but rarely see authentically depicted on screen. “

He further added, “Set in a world where the elites have all that they could wish for, besides a clear conscience, and those less fortunate dangerously navigate their way through, Class is a wild and volatile affair between the two. I’m thankful to Netflix for supporting my particular vision for this show and keeping the faith that we could make something truly unique and special. We’ve had a crew that’s worked tirelessly and an amazing fresh young cast - almost all new discoveries that are absolutely incredible on screen. I think it’s safe to say that we have a series here that’s unlike any other seen before in India.”

Class is produced by Bodhitree Multimedia Limited in association with Future East.