Clara Sola to be opening film at Third International Women’s Film Festival in Kozhikode

Costa Rican film Clara Sola, which bagged the Golden Crow Pheasant (Suvarna Chakoram) for the best film and the Silver Crow Pheasant (Rajata Chakoram) for the best debut director at the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala, will be the opening film at the Third International Women’s Film Festival organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy at Kairali-Sree cinema halls on July 16, 17, and 18. The film, directed by Nathalie Álvarez Mesén, will be screened after the opening ceremony at Kairali at 6 p.m. on July 16. A total of 24 films by women directors will be screened during the three-day festival.