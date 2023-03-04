HamberMenu
Clancy Brown to play Salvatore Maroni in 'The Penguin' series

The limited drama series will continue the Batman saga that Matt Reeves started with Warner Bros’ ‘The Batman’ film

March 04, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

PTI
Clancy Brown

Clancy Brown | Photo Credit: @RealClancyBrown/Twitter

HBO Max has roped in actor Clancy Brown to essay the role of mob boss Salvatore Maroni in its upcoming Batman spin-off series The Penguin. The limited drama series from Warner Bros Television and DC Studios will continue the Batman saga that Matt Reeves started with Warner Bros’ The Batman film and centres on the character played by Colin Farrell.

According to the entertainment website Variety, Farrell will reprise the role of Oswald ‘The Penguin’ Cobblepot. The series also features Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell.

Salvatore Maroni appeared in DC Comics as a powerful mob boss and gangster in Gotham City and an enemy of Batman. He was also the one who disfigured Harvey Dent. The character has previously been portrayed on screen by David Zayas in Gotham at Fox and Eric Roberts in The Dark Knight.

The Penguin series is executive produced by Reeves, Dylan Clark and Farrell. The eight-episode show is written by Lauren LeFranc, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Craig Zobel will direct the first three episodes.

The project is backed by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

