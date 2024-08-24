Clamour for director Ranjith’s resignation grows over actor Sreelekha Mitra’s allegations against him

The clamour for the resignation of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairperson Ranjith over allegations of inappropriate behaviour levelled against him by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra grew on Saturday, even as Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian maintained that action can be taken only after a formal complaint is lodged.

The State government came under intense pressure from film industry figures as well as the Opposition and even from within the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to force Mr. Ranjith’s resignation, but Mr. Cherian appeared not too keen on it.

“Ranjith is a filmmaker acclaimed across the country. He cannot be punished just based on accusations. He has denied the allegations. If a formal complaint is received, strong action will be taken. We are with the victims,” said Mr. Cherian.

Ms. Mitra had on Friday accused Mr.Ranjith of making advances towards her during the pre-production period of the 2009 Malayalam film Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha. Her allegations were corroborated by documentary filmmaker Joshy Joseph, who said that she had told him about the incident on the same day.

Govt should register suo motu case: Annie Raja

Annie Raja, leader of the Communist Party of India, constituent party of the ruling LDF, said that the allegations against Ranjith are serious and the State government should register a suo motu case. Ranjith should be asked to step down from the post during the investigation for the sake of fairness and transparency.

Leader of the Opposition V.D.Satheesan demanded Mr. Ranjith’s resignation and came down heavily on Mr. Cherian for the delay in publishing the Hema committee report. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Ppesident K. Surendran accused the State government of protecting Mr. Ranjith even though there was even a contemporaneous testimony from another filmmaker, attesting the actor’s allegations. He demanded Mr. Cherian’s resignation too.

KWC Chairperson says Commission is ready to investigate

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi struck a note in variance with Mr.Cherian when she said that the commission is ready to investigate allegations even if they are made through media. She said that Ranjith should resign if proven guilty.

Film producer Sandra Thomas said that Mr. Cherian is mocking the women of Kerala by continuing to protect Mr. Ranjith, despite the serious allegations. Mr .Cherian, who tried to protect a person facing such allegations as a “great talent” should also resign. Such a stand is an insult the cultural sphere of Kerala, she said.

Filmmaker Aashiq Abu said that Mr.Cherian’s stance on Mr. Ranjith’s case as well the Hema committee report goes against the left’s ideological positions, and demanded action against Mr. Ranjith.

Filmmaker Bijukumar Damodaran accused Mr. Cherian of having protected Mr. Ranjith when serious allegations regarding the State Film Awards were raised against him in the past.

Vinayan row

Last year, filmmaker Vinayan accused Mr. Ranjith of attempting to influence the State film award jury’s decision-making regarding his film Pathonpatham Noottandu. He accused Mr. Ranjith of pressurising the jury members against considering his film for the awards under any category.

Later, nine members of the Chalachitra Academy’s general council demanded the State government to remove Mr. Ranjith, who has been in the middle of a controversy over a series of comments he made to the press. The members argued that a majority of the council members have been finding it difficult to work with Mr. Ranjith due to his high-handed behaviour as well as his public comments, which is widely being perceived as bringing disrepute to the academy.