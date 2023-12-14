ADVERTISEMENT

‘Civil War’ trailer: Kirsten Dunst roams a fractured America in Alex Garland’s dystopian epic

December 14, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

Garland’s new film unfolds in an alternate near-future where America is plunged into a fresh civil war

The Hindu Bureau

Kirsten Dunst in ‘Civil War’

ALSO READ
‘The Hunger Games’ prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ gets SAG-AFTRA’s interim agreement to promote movie

Alex Garland, the mind behind unsettling sci-fi pieces like Ex Machina and Annihilation, as well as the 2022 psychological horror film Men, is tackling dystopia and social strife in his new A24 feature, Civil War.

The trailer for Garland’s new action epic was recently released. It features Kirsten Dunst as a journalist in an alternate near-future where America is plunged into a fresh civil war. As many as 19 states have seceded from the US federation, with states like California and Texas leading the rebels. The government is carrying out airstrikes on insurgent factions and killing its own citizens.

ALSO READ
‘Devs’ review: Alex Garland's thriller is stylish and slick, despite its flaws

Nick Offerman, the star of Garland’s sci-fi series Devs, plays the president of the United States in Civil War. Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Jesse Plemons also feature in the cast.

Garland, in an interview, described his new film as a ‘sci-fi allegory’ for ‘our currently polarised predicament’. The film is releasing in the US on April 26, 2024, six months before the scheduled presidential elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US