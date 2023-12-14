GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Civil War’ trailer: Kirsten Dunst roams a fractured America in Alex Garland’s dystopian epic

Garland’s new film unfolds in an alternate near-future where America is plunged into a fresh civil war

December 14, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kirsten Dunst in ‘Civil War’

Kirsten Dunst in ‘Civil War’

Alex Garland, the mind behind unsettling sci-fi pieces like Ex Machina and Annihilation, as well as the 2022 psychological horror film Men, is tackling dystopia and social strife in his new A24 feature, Civil War.

The trailer for Garland’s new action epic was recently released. It features Kirsten Dunst as a journalist in an alternate near-future where America is plunged into a fresh civil war. As many as 19 states have seceded from the US federation, with states like California and Texas leading the rebels. The government is carrying out airstrikes on insurgent factions and killing its own citizens.

Nick Offerman, the star of Garland’s sci-fi series Devs, plays the president of the United States in Civil War. Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Jesse Plemons also feature in the cast.

Garland, in an interview, described his new film as a ‘sci-fi allegory’ for ‘our currently polarised predicament’. The film is releasing in the US on April 26, 2024, six months before the scheduled presidential elections.

