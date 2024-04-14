‘Civil War’ is A24’s highest opener, beating ‘Hereditary’

April 14, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

A24’s latest release, Civil War, stormed into theaters with an impressive debut, raking in $10.7 million from 3,838 locations on its opening day and preview screenings. This sets a new record for the indie studio, surpassing the previous record holder, Hereditary, which earned $5.1 million on its opening day in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Alex Garland, Civil War comes with a hefty price tag, costing $50 million to produce, making it A24’s most expensive project to date. However, the investment seems to be paying off as the film is poised to exceed expectations, with projections indicating a debut weekend gross of around $26 million.

The film stars Kirsten Dunst as a photojournalist navigating a brutal conflict between the American government and seceded forces, alongside Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaney, Nick Offerman, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

With strong competition from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Civil War faces a challenging market, but as it gears up for a wider release internationally, it may make for a prime contender for the box office throne in the weeks ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.