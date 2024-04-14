ADVERTISEMENT

‘Civil War’ is A24’s highest opener, beating ‘Hereditary’

April 14, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

Alex Garland’s war-drama has quickly become the indie production house’s highest opening earner, besting Ari Aster’s ‘Hereditary’

The Hindu Bureau

A24’s ‘Civil War’ and ‘Hereditary’

A24’s latest release, Civil War, stormed into theaters with an impressive debut, raking in $10.7 million from 3,838 locations on its opening day and preview screenings. This sets a new record for the indie studio, surpassing the previous record holder, Hereditary, which earned $5.1 million on its opening day in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Civil War’ movie review: Alex Garland’s fractured dystopia

Directed by Alex Garland, Civil War comes with a hefty price tag, costing $50 million to produce, making it A24’s most expensive project to date. However, the investment seems to be paying off as the film is poised to exceed expectations, with projections indicating a debut weekend gross of around $26 million.

The film stars Kirsten Dunst as a photojournalist navigating a brutal conflict between the American government and seceded forces, alongside Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaney, Nick Offerman, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Nick Offerman addresses POTUS role in ‘Civil War’ amid Trump comparisons

With strong competition from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Civil War faces a challenging market, but as it gears up for a wider release internationally, it may make for a prime contender for the box office throne in the weeks ahead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US