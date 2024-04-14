GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Civil War’ is A24’s highest opener, beating ‘Hereditary’

Alex Garland’s war-drama has quickly become the indie production house’s highest opening earner, besting Ari Aster’s ‘Hereditary’

April 14, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A24’s ‘Civil War’ and ‘Hereditary’

A24’s ‘Civil War’ and ‘Hereditary’

A24’s latest release, Civil War, stormed into theaters with an impressive debut, raking in $10.7 million from 3,838 locations on its opening day and preview screenings. This sets a new record for the indie studio, surpassing the previous record holder, Hereditary, which earned $5.1 million on its opening day in 2018.

‘Civil War’ movie review: Alex Garland’s fractured dystopia

Directed by Alex Garland, Civil War comes with a hefty price tag, costing $50 million to produce, making it A24’s most expensive project to date. However, the investment seems to be paying off as the film is poised to exceed expectations, with projections indicating a debut weekend gross of around $26 million.

The film stars Kirsten Dunst as a photojournalist navigating a brutal conflict between the American government and seceded forces, alongside Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaney, Nick Offerman, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Nick Offerman addresses POTUS role in ‘Civil War’ amid Trump comparisons

With strong competition from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Civil War faces a challenging market, but as it gears up for a wider release internationally, it may make for a prime contender for the box office throne in the weeks ahead.

