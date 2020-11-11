Big screen dreams: Welcome to the new normal at Chennai’s cinema halls

Fancy steamy ‘rasam’ with your popcorn? Or having an entire hall to yourself? As theatres in the city reopen after eight months, expect innovative perks along with stringent safety measures

When the opening credits of Tamil film ‘Dharala Prabhu’ rolled out at Seasons, PVR (formerly Sathyam Cinemas), on Tuesday morning, the applause was nervous, but enthusiastic.

The dozen people who gingerly ventured into the hall were finally experiencing something they sorely missed over the last eight months, due to lockdowns to combat COVID-19: watching a film on the big screen.

On the next screen, Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘Kannum Kannum Kolaiyadithaal’ was being played. Both films were released earlier this year in the same cinema hall, and did reasonably well, before the pandemic changed the world in March. Both are available on leading OTT platforms. Nevertheless, both drew audiences.

Theatre owners and cinema buffs are looking forward to the familiar comfort of re-uniting with the big screen in the coming weeks, albeit in a new normal in a city still in the grip of COVID-19. “It has been a long wait, and finally, we are open,” says Swaroop Reddy, regional director, South, PVR. He adds, hopefully, “We should get back to the good old times soon. People have missed watching films on the big screen, so even older content is getting traction.” Bookings have been open for the nine movies that are playing in their various city properties since Sunday, with ticket prices at the ₹150- ₹ 170 range.

Temperature checks are a must at PVR (Sathyam Cinemas) | Photo Credit: R_Ragu

Movies currently playing include Korean documentary ‘Break the Silence’, 1995 Hindi superhit ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ and English film ‘My Spy’, but with Deepavali approaching, there might be a few new releases like Santhanam-starrer ‘Biskoth’ and ‘Irandam Kuthu’ to watch, in city theatres.

Irrespective of what is playing, the theatrical experience has undergone a drastic makeover in these challenging times. Patrons will be required to sanitise their hands and undergo a temperature check before entering the cinema halls. Inside, there will be attempts to sensitise them on the new normal; PVR has a duty officer announcing precautions, while INOX is playing public awareness videos. AGS Cinemas has installed extra CCTV cameras to ensure social distancing among patrons.

All cinemas will operate on 50% occupancy; so the seat next to yours will be empty. There will also be extra time between two shows in most halls to ensure thorough sanitisation.

Safety precautions are a priority for theatre owners who foresee a slow but steady start to business. Now that the market is more competive than ever before, theatres are also coming up with innovative offers; like PVR’s Private Screening where customers can book an entire hall depending on availability for ₹ 2,750, for a 15-member group.

Go digital

With the emphasis on digital transactions, the printed ticket might soon become a thing of the past. Only e-tickets will be issued at INOX, which has opened up at OMR’s Marina Mall. “Patrons will receive an all-in-one booking confirmation SMS. The four different links in it will not only have your e-ticket, but also the auditorium’s seat chart and the location of your seat, so that you don’t have to enquire with anyone,” says Mohit Bhargava, regional director - South, INOX Leisure. The hall is also updating it’s menu with a host of healthy options, including 2020’s most popular food trend: ‘immunity boosters.’ Besides popcorn, you can also order energy bars, green tea, soup, turmeric lattes and even rasam at your seat.

The new normal at AGS Cinemas, T Nagar | Photo Credit: R_Ragu

At AGS T Nagar, Vijay’s ‘Bigil’ is the big attraction. The film released amidst much fanfare last year during Deepavali, on the same screens, and has made a comeback this week . “It was an obvious choice and the response has been great,” says Archana Kalpathi, CEO of AGS Cinemas and the creative producer of the film. Its ‘new normal first-day-first-show’ had about 40 attendees, compared to last year’s show when it ran to packed houses. “There were walk-ins as well. And for a 100-seater theatre with a 50 % occupancy rule, that is quite good,” says Archana, adding that a buzzer system has been introduced to order food and beverages, in an attempt to avoid over crowding near the counters.

The price of a ticket at AGS for the next few days is ₹60, with parking charges waived. “This is to welcome audiences back to the screens,” she adds. Just make sure you have your masks on. “Patrons without masks will be treated the same way we treat people who are inebriated.”

While most multiplexes have relaunched with old content, some city theatres are choosing to wait for new content before they open their doors. Rakesh Gowthaman has used the last few months to spruce up Vettri Theatres in Chromepet. New seats have been installed in the balcony and an in-house kitchen will be set up. He hopes to open for audiences on Friday with new Tamil releases such as ‘Biskoth’ and ‘Irandam Kuthu’. “We plan to have three shows (morning, matinee and evening) in our two screens,” he says.

A packed house might still be a distant dream. But for now, theatre regulars can look forward to fresh content on the big screen to make their Fridays more entertaining.

(With inputs from Pradeep Kumar)