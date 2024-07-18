GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘City of God’ sequel gets a streaming release date

‘City of God’ was directed by Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund, and starred Alexandre Rodrigues

Published - July 18, 2024 02:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘City of God: The Fight Rages On’ poster

‘City of God: The Fight Rages On’ poster | Photo Credit: @streamonmax/X

The City of God: The Fight Rages On distributor, Max have announced the series’ premiere date. The HBO Original series serves as a sequel to the 2002 Brazilian film City of God.

Charlize Theron shares update on ‘The Old Guard’ sequel

City of God: The Fight Rages On will premiere on Max on August 25 and the remaining five episodes will drop every Sunday.

City of God was directed by Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund, and starred Alexandre Rodrigues. Rodrigues will star in the upcoming miniseries, with original cast members Roberta Rodrigues, Thiago Martins, Sabrina Rosa, Kiko Marques and Edson Oliveira to also return. The new series also stars Andréia Horta, Marcos Palmeira, Eli Ferreira, Luellem de Castro, Jefferson Brasil, Otávio Linhares, Rafael Lozano, Leandro Daniel and Luiz Bertazzo.

FX’s ‘Alien’ series officially titled ‘Alien: Earth’

Both the original film and the upcoming series are based on the Paulo Lins novel. The Fight Rages On opens in the early 2000s, two decades after the events of the film. The series is written by Sergio Machado, Renata Di Carmo, Armando Praca, Estevao Ribeiro, Rodrigo Felha, and Muritiba. Produced by Andrea Barata Ribeiro and Meirelles, City of God: The Fight Rages On has Cris Abi and Gustavo Gontijo as co-producers.

