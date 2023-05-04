ADVERTISEMENT

‘City of Dreams’ returning with season three on Disney+ Hotstar

May 04, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

The Nagesh Kukunoor-directed show's first season came out in May 2019, followed by the sophomore instalment in July 2021

PTI

Atul Kulkarni in a still from ‘City of Dreams’ Season 3 | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday announced the third season of the popular series City Of Dreams. In a press release, the streamer said the new chapter of the Nagesh Kukunoor-directed show will debut on its platform soon.

City of Dreams follows the story of the feud within the Gaikwad family, which erupts after an assassination attempt on a polarising political figure.

The show's first season came out in May 2019, followed by the sophomore instalment in July 2021. It features an ensemble cast of Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan and Rannvijay Singha.

" City of Dreams season one and two were loved and appreciated by the audience, this set the bar high for season three. Each character has their own journey of self-discovery which comes together to create this intriguing fight for succession. Complex characters, intrapersonal relationships and some unexpected twists, City Of Dreams season 3 will be the ultimate fight for power in politics," Kukunoor said in a statement.

City of Dreams is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies.

