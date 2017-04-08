City lights and small town blues

‘But this is not a Delhi film!’ It’s a reaction I often get when I say that Navdeep Singh’s NH10 or Imtiaz Ali’s Highway are essentially films about modern-day Delhi. Both open with major plot points centred in the outskirts of the capital—the National Capital Region—before taking off into the hinterlands. Earlier, NCR featured prominently in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love, Sex Aur Dhokha and recently in Pink you had Rajveer Singh belonging to the city’s elite, showing his true colours when he tried to assault Minal at a private resort on the city’s fringes.

It’s not Delhi alone. Sriram Raghavan’s Badlapur took us to Mumbai’s neighbouring Thane district. In the thriller Kahaani 2, the single mother played by Vidya Balan chose the small city of Chandannagar, near Kolkata, to raise her differently abled child, even though she went into the metropolis every day for work. Was Chandannagar a hideout from the sinister lurking behind the normal in her life?

These are films that do not place themselves inside the official or stereotypical boundaries of the city they are based in. There are jails and airports in them, both mostly on the peripheries. There are caste violence and honour killings in them that are not part of our cinema’s official city narratives anymore. There are the neo-rich and the underprivileged sharing the same space, co-existing but also colliding with each other.

No official boundaries

For me, these films, technically not placed inside the official boundaries of the city, are actually the most useful in understanding the complexity of contemporary urban experience in India.

The new townships at the margins of the big cities are the crucial signposts for us to understand how our cities really are deep down inside, what lies behind their mask of civilisation.

With liberalisation in the early 90s, India saw a one-way displacement—from the rural to the urban areas. Our major cities started getting densely populated and, unable to cope, swelled up unimaginably around the margins. Satellite cities began to come up around the metros. Mostly unplanned, these new settlements inherited the extremities and edginess of the underbellies of the cities but with added brutality and much sharper conflicts.

All storytellers are suckers for conflict, especially if they are writing for Bollywood. The more extreme and deep-rooted the conflict, the more real and authentic the drama appears. No wonder the constant search for conflict has been bringing writers and filmmakers again and again to the highly active margins of the city-space.

In NH10, Meera, a young upper middle-class working woman in Gurgaon, is attacked by unknown men while driving at night in her SUV. When she goes to the police station with her boyfriend Arjun, the officer, in an apology-cum-justification, blames it all on the city being in a state of flux and churn: “Ye shehar badhta bachha hai, sir, kood to lagayega hi (The city is a growing child, it will leap around).”

Interestingly, although NH10 looks like a fight between black and white characters, it is not quite the case. Meera and Arjun are people with whom we might identify, but they also have dark sides to them. Meera does not reach out to a girl from the ‘other’ class when she begs for help, and Arjun fights the goons, led by Satbir, chasing the girl only because his male ego has been hurt. NH10 lays bare the inherent patriarchy in both the modern (Arjun) and the conservative (Satbir) sections of the fractured society.

Sudeep Sharma, the film’s writer, once told me that “both Satbeer and Arjun are fighting to win their respective ‘honour’ back. Just that their imagination of ‘honour’ is different. For me, there are only grey characters in the film.”

The Hindu survey of over 300 films of 2015 underlined Highway as the only Hindi film that year (the other being Manjunath) that had a backward class character as lead, a Gujjar criminal, Mahabir Bhati.

Gender fights

The film presents itself as a story of class war—the underprivileged at the margins of the city attack the privileged class’ most vulnerable section, its women. So young Veera Tripathi is abducted by Mahabir. We can relate to the situation because the fear has been ingrained in us in the last few years.

We have been told that the intense gender fight in our cities has a distinct class and caste angle to it. However, as we travel with the kidnapper and his hostage beyond the margins of the city, we realise that Highway’s story is, in fact, not about the class war. It’s about the solidarity of the oppressed.

Veera gradually discovers that it was in her posh Delhi home that she was actually trapped. As a hostage, surrounded by people from the other side of the class, gender and caste walls, she is free for the first time in her life.

No place to meet

Veera and Mahabir, though poles apart, are both part of the same city environment. They live and breathe the same physical space. They look different, they are victims of different discriminations, but they are actually on the same side because in our patriarchal system, gender and caste are closely interlinked. The desire to exercise control over women is linked to the need to preserve caste boundaries.

It also shows how segregated our cities have become. Inside the city, the two never meet. At the margins, they occasionally do, but only as the hostile ‘other’. Togetherness is on the highway.

It reminded me of Masaan, how in their respective tales, both Devi and Deepak travel to the outskirts of Varanasi to meet their lovers. This is the only place where ‘against the social norm’ love stories can happen, even though both might end up in tragedy.

Veera knows that on the highway she might be happy with Mahabir, but back in the city there is no space for them to survive together. On the run, she tells Mahabir: “Jahan se tum mujhe laaye ho, main wahan wapas nahin jaana chahti. Jahan bhi le jaa rahe ho, wahan pahunchna nahin chahti. Par ye rasta, ye bahut achcha hai. Main chahti hoon ki ye rasta kabhi khatam na ho (I don’t want to return to the place where you picked me up. I don’t want to reach the place where you are taking me. But this road, it’s lovely. I don’t want this road to end).”

The writer’s PhD. thesis examines the city in popular Hindi cinema after the ‘80s.

His book Shehar Aur Cinema: Via Dilli is not foreworded by any film personality.