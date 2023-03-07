‘Citadel’ trailer out: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden are spies on a mission

March 07, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

The trailer for the upcoming Prime Video spy-thriller series Citadel is out. Richard Madden stars as Mason Kane, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.

The first season of the global series consists of six episodes with two episodes premiering on April 28 on Prime Video, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26. From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

Citadel will premiere in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.