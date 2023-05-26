‘Citadel’: Richard Madden-Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ spy thriller renewed for season 2

May 26, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

Prime Video has renewed the global hit series Citadel for a second season with Joe Russo set to direct every episode and executive producer David Weil returning as showrunner.

The spy thriller—starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and featuring Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci— is Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the US, and fourth most-watched worldwide, said the OTT platform. All episodes of Citadel’s premiere season will be available to Prime Video customers beginning May 26.

The first episode will be made free to stream without membership on Prime Video for a limited time. Outside of the US, the first episode of Citadel will be available to stream without a Prime membership on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories from May 26-May 28.

The show follows the operatives of an international spy agency, Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas’), who come out of hiding to take down a mighty crime syndicate called Manticore. Priyanka was last seen in the romantic drama Love Again, which also starred Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

