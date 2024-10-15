GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ trailer: Varun Dhawan, Samantha are spies in the ‘90s

Directed by Raj and DK, the spy-actioner series is set to stream on Prime Video from November 7

Updated - October 15, 2024 01:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samantha, Varun Dhawan in a still from ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

Samantha, Varun Dhawan in a still from ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video launched the trailer of Citadel: Honey Bunny in Mumbai on Tuesday. Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and directed by Raj & DK, the series is the Indian spin-off of the global espionage franchise Citadel.

Written with regular collaborator Sita R. Menon and set in the 90s, Honey Bunny boasts Raj & DK’s trademark blend of humour and action.

When stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia.

Joe and Anthony Russo, the creators of Citadel, are attached as producers. The series also features acclaimed actors like Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a significant project for us as it has given us the opportunity to be part of a larger, unprecedented world of spies and espionage that has never been done or even attempted before,” Raj & DK said in a statement. “We have created all our projects so far, but Citadel: Honey Bunny is our first collaboration. And that it is with the creative forces like the Russo Brothers, as well as a host of talented filmmakers and creators around the world, that made this an amazingly valuable creative experience.”

“Bunny is unlike any role I’ve played before,” said Varun Dhawan. “As a spy, he not only leads a double life, but every aspect of his personality has two distinct sides, which was very exciting for me as an actor. Intricately woven into the storyline, his portrayal required me to draw on a blend of experiences and characters I’ve embodied over the years, as well as mentally and physically prepare for the grueling stunts and amped-up action scenes, making it one of my most challenging performances yet.”

Samantha, who last collaborated with Raj & DK in The Family Man Season 2, said, “The challenges and efforts required to bring Honey to life have left a profound impact on me, both professionally and personally, making it one of the most significant roles of my career.”

Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to stream on Prime Video from November 7. Earlier this month, Citadel: Diana, the Italian spin-off of Citadel, began streaming on Prime Video.

Published - October 15, 2024 01:51 pm IST

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

