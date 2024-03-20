ADVERTISEMENT Home Entertainment Movies ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ to ‘Mirzapur 3’, all titles in Prime Video’s 2024 slate March 20, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:32 am IST In its second-ever India showcase, the streamer unveiled a line-up of 40 original titles, a mix of films and shows across genres and languages, along with 29 licensed movies The Hindu Bureau Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled a slate of 69 upcoming films and shows set to stream on the platform over the next two years. The streamer announced a line-up of 40 original titles, a mix of films and shows, along with 29 licensed movies. It features a wide array of content spanning multiple genres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Citadel: Honey Bunny, a spy series starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and helmed by directing duo Raj & DK, will premiere on the platform soon. The series is spun off the US-based drama Citadel, headlined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. Among shows, the returning seasons of Mirzapur, Paatal Lok,Panchayat and others were showcased. The platform announced three new Tamil original shows - Gangs Kuruthi Punal, Inspector Rishi and Snakes and Ladders - besides the returning series of crime thriller Suzhal: The Vortex. In Telugu, it has suspense drama Arabia Kadali and a celebrity chat show hosted by Rana Daggubati called The Rana Connection. Additionally, the much-loved Hindi comedy-drama Panchayat is getting Tamil and Telugu adaptations. The lineup was presented at Prime Video's second-ever India showcase in Mumbai. The first such event took place in 2022. Take a look at the full slate here - Original series In this visceral tale of urban horror, a fearless cop and a haunted medical student must take on this living darkness to avert impending doom. Key Cast: Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla, Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, and Pranay Pachauri 2. Arabia Kadali (Telugu) A fictional suspense drama series that revolves around a group of fishermen from rival villages who inadvertently trespass into international waters and find themselves imprisoned in a foreign jail. Key Cast: Satya Dev, Anandhi 3. Bandwaale (Hindi) Mariam, a young poetess, finds herself trapped in a sleepy town where every young girl’s future lies in wedlock. She hopes to find freedom by uploading her poetry on the internet with the help of her band of misfits - a brass band singer and a new age DJ. Key Cast: Shalini Pandey, Zahaan Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Sanjana Dipu, Ashish Vidhyarthi, and Anupama Kumar 4. Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self. Key Cast: Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur 5. Citadel: Honey Bunny (Hindi) A riveting narrative that blends a gritty spy action thriller with a heart-warming romance against the backdrop of the vibrant tapestry of the '90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian edition of the global multiverse, Citadel. Key Cast: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher 6. Daldal (Hindi) Haunted by the guilt of her past and dealing with the demons of her present, Mumbai’s newly appointed DCP Rita Ferreira, must embark on an investigation of a series of murders that puts her on a collision course with a cold-blooded serial killer, even as she has to save her life from falling apart. Key Cast: Bhumi Pednekar 7. Daring Partners (Hindi) Two best-friends embark on a daring journey as partners in an alcohol start-up. The series unfolds their audacious journey, where they challenge norms, bend rules, and ‘craft’ their destiny within a male-dominated industry. Key Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, and Jaaved Jaaferi 8. Dil Dosti Dilemma (Hindi) Asmara’s summer takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents’ neighborhood as a form of punishment. To maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada. Amidst the struggles of a traditional setting, she learns new life lessons. Key Cast: Anushka Sen, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma, Suhasini Mulay, Khush Jotwani, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, and Elisha Mayor 9. Dupahiya (Hindi) In a village that is on the cusp of celebrating 25 years of being crime-free, chaos ensues when a coveted motorbike gets stolen! With the silver jubilee trophy, a wedding, and the pride of the villagers at stake, what follows is a crazy journey to retrieve the bike before it's too late. Key Cast: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Srivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma 10. Follow Karlo Yaar (Hindi) Uorfi Javed is India's biggest viral sensation - where she goes, drama follows! Her fame, like her clothes, is self-made but now she's taking it all to the next level. Get to know the real Uorfi as she ups her game and her fame while also keeping her fully dysfunctional family together. Key Cast: Uorfi Javed 11. Gangs Kuruthi Punal (Tamil) In this fictional period action drama, a tale of revenge fuels a bloody power struggle within the first organized gang of a port city. Replete with smugglers, dealers, pornographers, film stars, aristocrats, and politicians, this larger-than-life series weaves a gripping narrative of ambition, betrayal, and a relentless struggle for power. Key Cast: Sathyaraj, Ashok Selvan, Nasser, Nimisha Sajayan, Ritika Singh, and Easwari Rao 12. Gulkanda Tales (Hindi) A unique and visually delightful satire set in the fictional land of Gulkanda. Key Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Kunal Kemmu, and Patralekhaa 13. In Transit (Hindi) ‘In Transit’ is a documentary series that explores the lives of trans and non-binary individuals navigating love, identity, and the boundaries of gender in a uniquely Indian way. 14. Inspector Rishi (Tamil) In this supernatural horror series, skeptical crime branch Inspector Rishi Nandhan investigates a string of peculiar murders intertwined with supernatural occurrences. As he unravels the mysteries, he confronts both the chilling crimes and his own inner turmoil. Key Cast: Naveen Chandra, Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel 15. Khauf (Hindi) A young woman moves into a hostel room in Delhi, unaware of its dark history of violence and hidden secrets. Grappling with the shadows of her troubled past, she finds herself entangled in a struggle against unexplained forces that manifest both within the confines of the room and outside. Key Cast: Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla 16. Matka King (Hindi) In this fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed 'Matka', which takes the city by storm and democratizes a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.

Key Cast: Vijay Varma

17. Ma Kasum (Hindi)

A 19-year-old math genius’ ultimate quest is to create an algorithm to find the ‘perfect match’ for his vivacious single mother. Despite his faith in the sanctity of numbers, he begins to realize that nothing in life is absolute - when it comes to human relationships, every equation is a ‘work-in-progress’.

Key Cast: Mona Singh, Angira Dhar, Mihir Ahuja, and Ranveer Brar

18. Rangeen (Hindi)

Confronted with an uncomfortable truth about his marriage, a middle-aged husband takes an unusual path, forcing him to re-evaluate his ideas of manhood and morality.

Key Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajashri Deshpande, and Taaruk Raina

19. Sivarapalli (Panchayat Telugu)

Sivarapalli follows the life of an average urban engineering graduate who takes up the job of a Village Panchayat Secretary as he fails to get any other job as all his friends are going to the USA.

20. Snakes and Ladders (Tamil)

Four reckless kids, while trying to cover up an accident, find themselves caught in dangerous situations - chased by cops, dim-witted thugs, and their own bad choices.

Key Cast: Naveen Chandra, Muthu Kumar, Nandaa, Srinda, Manoj Bharathiraja, Ramachandran, Sreejith Ravi, Samrit Surya, Rageshwar Surya, Kumar Tharun, and Sasha Bharen

21. Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam (Panchayat Tamil)

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is a comedy-drama that follows the life of an urban engineering graduate who takes up the job of secretary in a village panchayat due to a lack of job options.

Key Cast: Abishek Kumar, Chetan, Devadharshini Chetan, Anand Sami, and Paul Raj

22. The Great Indian Code (Hindi)

The story of a bunch of humble and visionary middle-class engineers led by a meek looking gentleman in the eighties to create a company that led the biggest wealth generating industry India had ever seen: the IT industry. Set against the backdrop of 70s-90s when the nation was gripped by poor governance, poverty, and a dependence on foreign charity for wealth and infrastructure, this story follows the middle-class heroes who, holding onto their values, fought against the time, traditions, and technological backwardness to create a software revolution.

23. The Rana Connection (Telugu)

An exciting and curiosity-piquing talk show hosted by celebrated actor Rana Daggubati, featuring his friends and contemporaries from Indian cinema.

Key Cast: Rana Daggubati

24. The Revolutionaries (Hindi)

The story of brave young Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was crucial to ending the British Raj. This is the story of their lives, sacrifices, and undying love for their country.

25. The Tribe (Hindi)

Young, unafraid, and chasing an epic dream, The Tribe are a group of Indian influencers who have been set up to crack global fame in... Los Angeles! Are they fearless or just foolish?

Key Cast: Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Alfia Jafry, Aryaana Gandhi, and Hardik Zaveri

26. Waack Girls (Hindi)

Six Kolkata girls create Waack Girls, a dance group in a city unfamiliar with waacking. Led by Ishani, an expert waacker and managed by Lopa, this lighthearted story is filled with music, dance, comedy, and drama.

Key Cast: Mekhola Bose, Rytasha Rathore, Barun Chanda, Anasua Chowdhury, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, and Achintya Bose

27. Ziddi Girls (Hindi)

Whether they like it or not, the lives of 5 self-absorbed, couldn’t-care-less Gen Z freshers are about to change as they enter the illustrious corridors of Matilda House College. Deep friendships form over a year of mistakes, heartbreaks, and self-discovery, forcing them out of their comfort zones as they put themselves between their college and the forces that threaten it.

Key Cast: Simran, Revathy, Nandita Das, Nandish Sandhu, Anupriya Caroli, Atiya Tara Nayak, Ayushi Rawat, Zaina Ali, and Umang Bhadana

Returning Series

1. Bandish Bandits Season 2 (Hindi)

2. Mirzapur Season 3 (Hindi)

3. Paatal Lok Season 2 (Hindi)

4. Panchayat Season 3 (Hindi)

5. Suzhal - The Vortex Season 2 (Tamil)

Original Movies

1. Ae Watan Mere Watan (Hindi)

A thriller drama inspired by true events; the film chronicles a college girl’s transformation into a fearless freedom fighter amidst the tumult of the Quit India Movement in 1942. Ae Watan Mere Watan is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice, and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

Key Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Abhay Varma, Sachin Khedekar, and Sparsh Srivastava

2. Be Happy (Hindi)

A poignant tale that unfolds the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspire to perform on the country’s biggest dance reality show. Be Happy highlights the extraordinary lengths a father will go to fulfill his daughter’s dreams and find true happiness.

Key Cast: Abhishek A Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Inayat Verma, and Johny Lever

3. Cheekati Lo (Telugu)

A gripping investigative crime thriller that follows the relentless journey of a determined young woman as she unravels the disturbing truth behind a serial rapist.

4. Chhorii 2 (Hindi)

Sakshi must rescue her seven-year-old daughter from being sacrificed by an evil cult to satisfy Pradhan Ji, their resident leader, while fighting societal superstitions and the horror that continues to haunt her and young women around her.

Key Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan

5. Subedaar (Hindi)

In an adrenaline - fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family.

Key Cast: Anil Kapoor

6. Supermen of Malegaon (Hindi)

Supermen of Malegaon follows the journey of an aspiring filmmaker as he bands together his group of friends to make a film for his small town of Malegaon. A heartwarming tale that beautifully captures the essence of friendship and the transformative power of filmmaking.

Key Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora

7. The Mehta Boys (Hindi)

A father and son, at odds with each other, find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. The Mehta Boys follow their tumultuous journey and offer a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship.

Key Cast: Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, and Shreya Chaudhary

8. Uppu Kappu Rambu (Telugu)

In this satirical comedy, a fictional village faces an extraordinary crisis as the cemetery runs out of space. Uproarious chaos ensues as the community rallies together, finding inventive solutions to overcome this unusual predicament.

Key Cast: Suhas Pagolu and Keerthy Suresh

