‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ premiere: Varun Dhawan, Samantha light up the ‘blue carpet’; pictures out

Directed by Raj and DK, the spy-actioner series is set to stream on Prime Video from November 7

Published - November 05, 2024 11:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A few clicks from the ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ premiere

A few clicks from the ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ premiere | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video hosted a star-studded blue-carpet premiere on Monday for its highly anticipated series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, which will stream on the platform on November 7.

The series’ lead stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha glammed up the evening along with the rest of the cast — Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar — and the show’s directors and creators Raj & DK.

Samantha and Varun Dhawan at the ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ premiere in Mumbai on Monday

Samantha and Varun Dhawan at the ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ premiere in Mumbai on Monday | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Also in attendance were the show’s writer Sita R Menon; executive producer Angela Russo-Otstot from AGBO; Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Asia Pacific and MENA, Prime Video; Nikhil Madhok, head of Originals, Prime Video India; Sahira Chawla, head of Hindi scripted series, Prime Video; and Stuti Ramachandra, director and head of production for International Originals, Prime Video India.

Interview | Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu on what’s cooking in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ 

Joining the cast and crew were some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Sharvari, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Adarsh Gourav, and Nitesh Tiwari among others.

DK, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Vikramaditya Motwane at the ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ premiere in Mumbai on Monday

DK, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Vikramaditya Motwane at the ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ premiere in Mumbai on Monday | Photo Credit: Prime Video

‘Baby John’ taster cut out: Varun Dhawan in bone-crunching mass mode

Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian spin-off of the global espionage franchise Citadel, is a gritty spy thriller set in the 90s. “When stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia,” reads the plotline from the makers.

The series is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes from AGBO, alongside David Weil, executive produce Citadel: Honey Bunny and all the Citadel series. Also serving as executive producer is Midnight Radio.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to stream on Prime Video from November 7. Notably, earlier in October, Citadel: Diana, the Italian spin-off of Citadel, began streaming on Prime Video.

‘Citadel: Diana’ interview: Matilda De Angelis and Gina Gardini on reinventing ‘Citadel’ in Italy

