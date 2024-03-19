‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ first look: Varun Dhawan, Samantha are spies and lovers

March 19, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

The series, the India spin-off of the global series ‘Citadel’, is directed by Raj and DK

The first-look and title of Citadel: Honey Bunny was unveiled at Amazon Prime Video’s #AreYouReady event in Mumbai. The series, the India spin-off of the global series Citadel, is directed by Raj and DK. It features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. ALSO READ ‘Citadel’ series review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden’s spy game is too template for its own good

According to a press note, “Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the ‘90s.”

Citadel: Honey Bunny is written by Raj and DK and Sita R. Menon. Besides Varun and Samantha, the series also features Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.

ALSO READ:Varun Dhawan to lead Indian instalment of ‘Citadel’

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden featured in the US series Citadel. Created by the Russo Brothers, the spy action drama received mixed reviews upon launch.

