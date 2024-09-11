‘Citadel: Diana’ trailer: Matilda De Angelis is fuelled by strength, intelligence and anger in spy series spin-off

Prime Video debuted the trailer for Citadel: Diana, the Italian series born from the world of Citadel, produced by Cattleya — part of ITV Studios — and Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO.

Citadel: Diana stars Matilda De Angelis as the central character and also features an international cast, including Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz and Filippo Nigro. All six episodes of the new spy series will debut on Prime Video globally on October 10.

Citadel: Diana is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri, who is also the head writer, and wrote the series with Ilaria Bernardini, Gianluca Bernardini, Laura Colella and Giordana Mari. Citadel: Diana is produced by Amazon MGM Studios with Cattleya (ZeroZeroZero) — part of ITV Studios — and showrunner and executive producer Gina Gardini, with Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz, Giovanni Stabilini and Emanuele Savoini also serving as executive producers, and with the support of Italian Ministry of Culture - Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual.

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes from AGBO, alongside David Weil (Hunters), executive produce Citadel: Diana and all series within the world of Citadel. Midnight Radio is also an executive producer.

You'll become one of them, but remain one of us.

A new spy, a new series. Citadel: Diana arrives October 10.

#CitadelDiana#CitadelOnPrimepic.twitter.com/cyWwRUCAW6 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 11, 2024

A synopsis for the series read, “Milan, 2030: Eight years ago, the independent global spy agency Citadel was destroyed by the powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), an undercover Citadel agent, is alone, trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore. When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is to trust the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who’s vying for leadership against the other Europeanfamilies.”

The first season of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, premiered in 2023, becoming Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the U.S., and fourth most-watched worldwide, after 24 days.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage Original Series traverses the globe, evolving the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Each series born from the world of Citadel stars top local talent and is created, produced and filmed in the region —bringing about stylistically unique shows with strong cultural identities rooted in their respective country of origin.

The Italian Original, Citadel: Diana, is the second series to debut from the world of Citadel and will be followed by India’s series, Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha on November 7, 2024. Season Two of Citadel, starringRichard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, is in production, with Joe Russo serving as director.

Watch the trailer of Citadel: Diana here: