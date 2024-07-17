GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Citadel: Diana’ gets a premiere date, teaser out

Prime Video has announced premiere date for the Italian spy series ‘Citadel: Diana’, part of the global ‘Citadel’ franchise.

Published - July 17, 2024 05:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Citadel: Diana’.

A still from ‘Citadel: Diana’. | Photo Credit: Prime Video/YouTube

Prime Video has released the teaser for Citadel: Diana and announced the premiere date of the series. The Italian series within the world of Citadel will premiere from October 10.

The new spy series is produced by Cattleya—part of ITV Studios— and Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. It stars Matilda De Angelis as the lead character and features Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paolini, Bernhard Schutz and Filippo Nigro.

Arnaldo Catinari is the director of the series. Alessandro Fabbri, who has developed the show, has also written the series with Ilara Bernardini, Gianluca Bernardini, Laura Colella and Giordana Mari.

The first season of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, premiered in 2023, Amazon said in a statement. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage series traverse the globe, evolving the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore, the streamer said.

Citadel: Diana will be followed by Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian series featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Season 2 of Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden will begin production this year. Jos Russo will direct it.

English cinema / World cinema

0 / 0
