‘Cirkus’ trailer: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty take us on a colourful, fun-filled ride

December 02, 2022 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, and Varun Sharma, the film is set to hit screens on December 23

The Hindu Bureau

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in ‘Cirkus’ | Photo Credit: T-Series

The trailer of Cirkus, headlined by Ranveer Singh, was released by the makers today. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors.

The trailer begins by showing Ranveer as an ‘Electric Man’, a Circus worker with the ability to withstand and generate electricity. We soon realise that he has a doppelganger (or a twin brother) that he is unaware of. This causes a lot of confusion, with the final shot hinting at an epic showdown at the Circus. The final moments of the trailer have another surprise in store for the fans — Actor and Ranveer Singh’s wife Deepika Padukone appears in cameo role in a song.

Other than Ranveer, Cirkus also has Varun Sharma in dual roles, while Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever will be seen in pivotal roles.

Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Siddharth Jadhav, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Anil Charanjeett, Murli Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Radhika Bangia, Brijendra Kala, Saurabh Gokhale, Ashish Warang, Umakant Patil and Uday Tikekar are also part of the cast.

Produced by Rohit Shetty Productionz and presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar & T-Series Films, Cirkus will be released in theatres on December 23.

