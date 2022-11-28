‘Cirkus’ teaser: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty promise to take us back to the ‘60s

November 28, 2022 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

The teaser of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Cirkus was unveiled by the makers on Monday. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors.

The film has actors Ranveer and Varun Sharma in dual roles, while Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever will be seen in pivotal roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Siddharth Jadhav, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Anil Charanjeett, Murli Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Radhika Bangia, Brijendra Kala, Saurabh Gokhale, Ashish Warang, Umakant Patil and Uday Tikekar are also part of the cast.

The short teaser has the cast of the film take the audience back to the sixties. Each member of the cast describes a quality of that era, and the teaser ends with the announcement that the trailer of the film will be out this week, on December 2.

Rohit Shetty Productionz and presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar & T-Series Films, Cirkus will be released in theatres on December 23.