  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cinematographer Sudheesh Pappu passes away

A long time associate of filmmaker and cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, he is best known for his work in Njan Steve Lopez, Eeda, and Second Show

November 14, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Sudheesh Pappu

Sudheesh Pappu

Sudheesh Pappu, one of the most noted cinematographers of his generation, whose latest work Appan is currently receiving rave reviews, passed away in Ernakulam on Monday. He was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare condition caused by protein build-up leading to organ failure. He was 45. Though he made his debut as an independent cinematographer with Dulquer Salman-starrer Second Show in 2012, he has been active in the field since the early 2000s as an assistant cinematographer in films and documentaries.

Among his notable works as a cinematographer are Njan Steve Lopez, Eeda, Ayaal Sasi, Koothara and Rose Guitarinaal. Filmmaker Rajeev Ravi, with whom Pappu has associated for long, told The Hindu that Sudheesh has been facing health issues due to amyloidosis for the past three years.

“Pappu is a relative of mine, and has been with me as an assistant cinematographer since Chandni Bar in 2001. Since then, he has been a part of most of my works including Dev D, Annayum Rasoolum and all the way till Thuramukham,” said Mr.Ravi.

Most noted work

Though Pappu had begun shooting for Appan, directed by Maju, he could not complete the work due to his illness. The rest of the cinematography was completed by Vinod Illampally. His work as an independent cinematographer was most noted in Njan Steve Lopez, managing to convey visually the inner turmoil of a youth who is caught up in a cycle of violence as well as capturing the essence of Thiruvananthapuram, where the film was set.

Filmmaker Lal Jose penned a heartfelt note on his Facebook page on his long association with the cinematographer. Pappu was the chief associate cinematographer in Classmates. He also remembered the shots that Pappu captured from Sabarimala along with a couple of other filmmakers for his film Nalpathiyonnu.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.