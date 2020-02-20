‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ was a learning curve for me, says cinematographer Sudeep Elamon

Real and raw. That was film director and writer Sachy’s mandate for cinematographer Sudeep Elamon when he approached the lensman to join the team of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Thanks to his work as a wildlife photographer and filmmaker, Sudeep has had plenty of experience shooting raw and real footage of the creatures of the jungles. It was one such documentary that Sachy saw that made him choose the 26-year-old to shoot the film.

“He told me that he wanted me to shoot a ‘wild film’. That had me hooked. It was a learning curve for me,” says the three-film-old director of photography as he discusses the shooting of the film that has hit the bullseye with its fast-paced narrative of an ego tussle between the two protagonists, Ayyappan Nair and Koshi, essayed by Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran respectively.

Sudeep Elamon

Shot mostly in Attappady and suburbs of Palakkad, the film veers away from all the usual scenic scenes one has seen of the landscape. Sudeep says both he and Sachy were keen on avoiding such visuals and slow-motion frames that have now become a regular feature of several Malayalam films.

In addition, there was no use of crane, track, jib or any such equipment. “Most of the movie was filmed with a hand-held camera and many a time, I was in the thick of action. It was amazing to see the dedication of the lead actors. For me, the final confrontation between the two was the most exciting and challenging to film. The director had decided not to use duplicates, as is usually done, for the the fight sequences. Both Raju ettan (Prithviraj) and Biju ettan were game for the sequence choreographed by fight master Rajasekharan. Usually, such fight scenes are shot using two or three cameras and stunt artistes slip in to do the tough scenes. But in this film, everything that we see on screen was done by the actors themselves and I was right there, beside their elbow or near their feet to capture the action. And each scene was shot in the midst of a crowd of 400 to 500 people,” says Sudeep, his words tumbling out, one after the other, as he recounts that swift action scene towards the end of the film.

Sudeep Elamon and Biju Menon on the sets of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

He continues: “One of the scenes required Raju ettan to lift up Biju ettan and slam him on the ground. Both the actors were game and though they made light of it, they told us not to ask them for a retake. When Raju ettan really did it, we were all dumbstruck.”

To get the protagonist’s view during the face-off between Ayyappan and Koshi, Sudeep fixed a camera to a helmet and got up close to capture the feel of the battle between the two. “That was really interesting. In some of the scenes, Ayyappan and Koshi were tripping over my legs or directing their blows at my hands. Since, it was so close, Prithviraj told me to move aside quickly while he hit out at my hand. But my focus was on the shot and I got hit. I saw stars for a while! Similarly in one scene, Biju ettan had to twist my foot. He warned me that if I did not move my body along it, I would end up with a sprained foot. But every hardship was worth it. All those scenes have come out so well,” says Sudeep.

Sudeep Elamon and Prithviraj on the sets of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Sudeep asserts that each of the three feature films he has worked on has been a hands-on experience to see at close quarters how the entire film is visualised and narrated. A graduate of visual communications from Asan Memorial College of Arts and Science in Chennai, Sudeep was able to work as an assistant cameraman during the filming of a one-year series Life Force 2 for Animal Planet in 2013. Once that was over, he moved on to do advertisements. “My friend Goutham Soorya and I approached S Kumar, one of the senior-most cinematographers of Malayalam cinema, to do the shooting of the ad. He mentored me during the work and that became a turning point for me. Even today, I turn to him for advice and he has been a guiding light for me,” says Sudeep.

In the meantime, along with Goutham, he decided to direct a film. Film editor Appu Bhattathiri gave them some tips to fund the movie and with the money pooled in by friends and family members, they made Sleeplessly Yours, which won a place in the Malayalam Cinema Now section of the 24th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala.

In his blood Cinema is in Sudeep’s genes. His grandfather, Krishna Elamon, was one of the pioneering technically-qualified sound recordists in Indian cinema. Sudeep’s father, Suresh Elamon, is a multi-award-winning wildlife photographer with an enviable repertoire.

So when is he helming a film again? He laughs with embarrassment and says: “When I look back now, I understand how we were lucky that the film went places. In all the three films I worked in, the directors were the scenarists and writers too and I saw the thought that went into each scene, each word and each sequence. For instance, once I asked Sachy ettan if Koshi would speak in a certain way. He explained at length how and why he would. I am in no hurry to direct another one. I would like to learn more,” says Sudeep. He says it was the same learning curve in the case of Finals and Pathinettam Padi as well. “While working with the directors, one understands how far I have to go.”

Although he is thrilled that Ayyappanum Koshiyum is ticking all the right boxes with viewers, Sudeep is already at work on a recce mission to finalise the locations for Jude Anthany Joseph’s new film 2403 Ft, starring Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Jayasurya and Kunchacko Boban. The film is based on the flood that ravaged Kerala in 2018. “It is the height of the Idukki dam and the movie is being shot on a huge canvas. Even as I got offers for some assignments, I had to turn them down to focus on this film. It reflects on the challenges, suffering and endurance of our people and we will have to work hard to do justice to the theme. It is going to be extremely challenging,” says Sudeep.