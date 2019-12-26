Cinematographer Ramachandra Babu, a master of light and shade

The first image that would come to mind when one thinks of Ramachandra Babu would be his gentle demeanour and disarming smile. This gentle, unassuming man cranked the camera for some of the landmark films in Malayalam, visually realising and giving form to the cinematic imaginations of some of the greatest directors in Malayalam cinema.

The very list of directors he worked for stands testimony to his versatility and proficiency: Ramu Kariat, K S Sethumadhavan, John Abraham, K G George, I V Sasi, Bharathan, Mani Rathnam, G S Panicker, Balachandra Menon, Mohan, Hariharn, Jijo, Pavithran, George Kithu, Kamal, Lenin Rajendran and Lohita Das, to name a few. His most active years extend from the early 1970s to the end of the last millennium, and his body of work covers an entire period in the history of Malayalam cinema and the ever-evolving technology of image-making.

His cinematographic work traversed Malayalam cinema’s journey from the celluloid to the digital era, from the all-too literary narratives to the ‘new wave’ and middle cinema and up to the new-gen filmmakers. In a career spanning more than four decades and 130 films, apart from Malayalam, he has worked for several documentaries, advertisement films and feature films in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Arabic and English.

Born in Maduranthakam in Chengalpettu district in Tamil Nadu in 1947, Ramachandra graduated in chemistry from Loyola College, Madras, and from his student days he was interested in photography and painting. Later, he joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune to study cinematography. Even before completing the course at FTII, he made his feature debut as cameraman in John Abraham’s debut venture Vidyarthikale Ithile Ithile in 1971. Soon after graduating from the film institute, he was invited to work in the debut films of some of the directors who were to define the look and feel, tone and tenor of Malayalam film narratives in the coming decades: eminent writer and scenarist M T Vasudevan Nair (Nirmalyam); celebrated playwright K T Muhammed (Srishti); his Institute-mates and friends K G George (Swapnadanam) and G S Panicker (Ekakini); Balachandra Menon (Manianpilla Adhava Manianpillai)...

In the next decades, he worked in a number of films, belonging to the ‘commercial’, ‘middle’ and ‘art’ varieties.

His cinematographic work with K G George (Ramachandra Babu shot almost all his films) says volumes about the versatility and range of his cinematographic work. The dark, psychotic world of Swapnadanam, the life and drama in and around the circus troupe in Mela, the laid-back life of the river bank village and its inhabitants in Kolangal, the murder-mystery of Yavanika, the varying aspects of the feminine in Adaminte Variyellu, the chilling family drama of Mattoral and the historic splendour of Ilavangodu Desam — all these narratives belonging to diverse genres are set in different locales and follow totally different colour tones and dramatic elements. Ramachandra’s camera ably and sensitively captures the physical, social and mental worlds through apt colour tones and lighting patterns that gel with the landscapes and mindscapes explored and elaborated by these narratives.

At home in all genres If Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha and Ilavangodu Desam are historical period dramas, I V Sasi’s films such as Itha Ivide Vare (1977), Vadakakku Oru Hridayam (1978), Ezham Kadalinakkare (1979, Innallengil Nale (1982) and Bharathan’s films such as Rathinirvedam (1978), Chamaram (1980), Nidhra (1981), Palangal (1982), Marmaram (1982), Venkalam (1993) and so on are intense human dramas involving different locales, milieus and ensemble casting. In Lenin Rajendran’s Puravrittham, the colour tones follow the monochromatic ochres of the laterite rock and reddish soil colour of colonial Malabar, while in Dweep, about the life of Malayali community in Lakshadweep islands, the colour tone is set by the predominant presence of the sea with its diverse blues and sandy greys.

Some of his landmark films include Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha (Hariharan), Padayottam (Jijo), Utharam (Pavithran), Vilkanundu Swapnangal (Azad), Karunyam (Lohita Das), Ee Kanni Koodi ( K G George), Puravritham (Lenin Rajendran) and Aalolam (Mohan).

Ramachandra was someone who always kept himself updated with the changing technology, which is also why he was at ease both during the celluloid and digital eras. And it is not a coincidence that Navodaya chose Ramachandra Babu with the task of shooting Jijo’s ambitious movie Padayottam, which was also the first Indian 70 mm film that was fully processed in India. It was shot with a 35 mm camera, and the frames were blown up to 70 mm at the Prasad Film Laboratory, using indigenous technology. The fact that Navodaya Appachan entrusted him with the creative and technical challenges of making this film says volumes about the latter’s standing in the industry and also his mastery over cinematographic techniques.

Ramachandra was also a filmmaker who experimented with different formats and genres. For instance, drawing inspiration from the short ‘haiku’ poems in Japanese, he developed its film equivalent termed ‘Cineku’, which is a three-shot-story-in-a-minute. His ‘cineku anthology’ featured in several international film festivals.

He was never a mere technician, but was active in various organisations and initiatives relating to cinema. As he reminisces in his blog, it was MB Srinivasan who inspired him to be sensitive to the larger class aspect of cinema industry: “MBS always stood for the working class and fought for their genuine and reasonable rights and welfare. With the late Nemai Ghosh in the Sixties, he established the early trade unions for the Film Industry at Chennai. He made me become a member of the Cine Technicians’ Guild, the first trade union for cine workers in South India,” he wrote. Later, when the Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC) was formed, Ramachandra was one of its founder members.

His book of memoirs titled Celluloid Swapnadakan is a fascinating account of his creative life and cinematographic experiences, and also provides an entry into the intense and tumultuous world of those who nurture this dream factory, often sacrificing everything.

In the last few years, he was working on one of his dream projects, Professor Dinkan, a 3D fantasy comedy. But due to unforeseen issues, the project got delayed and could not be completed. For someone like him, who was an integral part of the film industry for decades, it must have been an excruciating experience.

His contributions to Malayalam cinema will continue to inspire cineastes to come and educate future image-makers.