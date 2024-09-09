GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Cinema Paradiso’ director Giuseppe Tornatore announces maiden visit to India

The filmmaker will present a 4K restoration of his well-loved 1988 classic at the ‘Cinema Italian Style Festival’ in Mumbai

Updated - September 09, 2024 05:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jury Member Giuseppe Tornatore speaks onstage during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 07, 2024 in Venice, Italy

Jury Member Giuseppe Tornatore speaks onstage during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 07, 2024 in Venice, Italy | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Oscar-winning director Giuseppe Tornatore has announced his maiden visit to India. Tornatore will attend the inaugural edition of the ‘Cinema Italian Style Festival’ in Mumbai.

The festival, celebrating the legends of Italian cinema and exhibiting restored classics from over the past decades, will be held from September 27 to September 29, 2024 in Mumbai at Regal Cinema.

Tornatore will present the FHF Lifetime Achievement Award for Cinema Projection and also conduct an interactive masterclass for budding film students. He will also deliver a fireside chat for film buffs and the Indian film fraternity.

To celebrate Tornatore’s visit, the festival will include a mini Tornatore retrospective and will include screenings of his cult classics such as Cinema Paradiso (1988), Malèna (2000) and Ennio (2021).

The three-day festival programme includes restored classics such as Luchino Visconti’s Senso (1954), Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita (1960), Vittorio de Sica’s Marriage Italian Style (1964) and Sergio Leone’s Once Upon A Time in America (1984).

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Filmmaker and Director, Film Heritage Foundation, said in a statement, “Film Heritage Foundation is delighted to share that a legend of Italian cinema, Oscar-winning director Giuseppe Tornatore has agreed to come to Mumbai for his first visit to India in support of the foundation and the cause of film preservation. During his time in Mumbai, he will present the 4K restoration of his film Cinema Paradiso, one of the most beautiful and universally loved films of all time, a timeless classic that has the power to move you no matter how many times you watch it.”

Published - September 09, 2024 05:20 pm IST

World cinema / Indian cinema

