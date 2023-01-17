'Cinema Marte Dum Tak' trailer our; docu-series to premiere on January 20

January 17, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the trailer of its original docu-series Cinema Marte Dum Tak. The series will premiere on the platform on January 20.

A Vice Studios Production, the series is created by filmmaker Vasan Bala and co-directed by Disha Randani, Xulfee and Kulish Kant Thakur.

The six-episode reality docu-series gives a sneak peek into the dazzling and independent ecosystem of the '90s Pulp Cinema industry. It takes audiences behind the scenes with four exceptionally passionate directors of that era - J Neelam, Vinod Talwar, Dilip Gulati and Kishan Shah – as they come back for their swan songs, to make a film using similar budgets and themes from 30 years ago.

Bala, known for using pulp cinema references in his movies Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota and Monica, O My Darling, said he has always been fascinated with the pulp movie industry and the series came as an opportunity to deep-dive into this world.

"I am glad the docu-series opened up this huge opportunity for me to deep-dive into this world and understand their spirit and psyche. I have to say that the entire team has worked hard to bring the stories of J Neelam, Vinod Talwar, Dilip Gulati and Kishan Shah and tell their journeys- the glory and aftermath with truth and dignity," Bala said in a statement.

"I am confident that audiences are going to love this glimpse into the lesser-known filmmaking industry and I am glad that through Prime Video we can take this era of Indian cinema to a wider audience, across the world," he added.

Cinema Marte Dum Tak also features actors like Raza Murad, Mukesh Rishi, Harish Patel and Rakhi Sawant, among others, sharing insights on this lesser-known chapter of Indian cinema.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also makes an appearance as a host in the final episode.

"Over the years, movies of the pulp genre have almost become a cult phenomenon for the uniqueness, vibrancy, energy and quirkiness that they are imbued with," said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.

"The creators, artists, and technicians who contributed to this filmmaking industry had limited resources but were driven by their ambition, vision and an insatiable enthusiasm to make movies. 'Cinema Marte Dum Tak' celebrates the passion and perseverance that was inherent in all those who belonged to the pulp cinema industry. Vasan Bala and Vice Studios have created an intriguing and emotionally engaging docu-series that we are certain will resonate with our audiences across the world," she added.

The series will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and 240 countries and territories worldwide.