ADVERTISEMENT

‘Cinema Bandi’ director’s next to star Anupama Parameswaran

June 08, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

The filmmaker took to Twitter to share that this next film will be produced by Vijay Donkada

The Hindu Bureau

(L-R) Praveen Kandregula, Anupama Parameswaran and Vijay Donkada | Photo Credit: @praveen5D/Twitter

Director Praveen Kandregula, who made his debut with the hit film Cinema Bandi, has announced his next project. The filmmaker took to Twitter to share that this next film will star Anupama Parameswaran in the lead and will be produced by Vijay Donkada.

ALSO READ
‘Cinema Bandi’ movie review: Camera-fuelled hope

More details on the new film are expected soon along with announcements on its cast and crew.

Cinema Bandi, produced by directors Raj & DK, was released on Netflix and is about an auto driver who finds an expensive camera in his vehicle with which he decides to shoot a film starring his fellow villagers.

Meanwhile, Anupama has films like Siren, JSK Truth Shall Always Prevail, Tillu Square, and Eagle in different stages of development.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US