‘Cinema Bandi’ director’s next to star Anupama Parameswaran

The filmmaker took to Twitter to share that this next film will be produced by Vijay Donkada

June 08, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(L-R) Praveen Kandregula, Anupama Parameswaran and Vijay Donkada

(L-R) Praveen Kandregula, Anupama Parameswaran and Vijay Donkada | Photo Credit: @praveen5D/Twitter

Director Praveen Kandregula, who made his debut with the hit film Cinema Bandi, has announced his next project. The filmmaker took to Twitter to share that this next film will star Anupama Parameswaran in the lead and will be produced by Vijay Donkada.

More details on the new film are expected soon along with announcements on its cast and crew.

Cinema Bandi, produced by directors Raj & DK, was released on Netflix and is about an auto driver who finds an expensive camera in his vehicle with which he decides to shoot a film starring his fellow villagers.

Meanwhile, Anupama has films like Siren, JSK Truth Shall Always Prevail, Tillu Square, and Eagle in different stages of development.

