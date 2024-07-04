GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cillian Murphy wraps production on ‘STEVE’, shares set photo

The film, a reimagining of Max Porter’s novel ‘Shy’, and follows the story of a headteacher at a last-chance reform college

Published - July 04, 2024 01:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look at Cillian Murphy and Jay Lycurgo on the set of ‘STEVE’

First look at Cillian Murphy and Jay Lycurgo on the set of ‘STEVE’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Production has wrapped on Steve, a new film starring Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy and co-starring Jay Lycurgo. The film, a reimagining of Max Porter’s novel Shy, is directed by Tim Mielants and produced by Murphy under his Big Things Films banner alongside partner Alan Moloney. Netflix greenlighted the project in February and will distribute it globally.

Cillian Murphy to reprise role in ‘Peaky Blinders’ film for Netflix

Set in the mid-90s, Steve follows the story of a headteacher named Steve (Murphy) at a last-chance reform college. As he fights to protect the college from closure, he grapples with his own mental health struggles. The story also introduces Shy (Lycurgo), a troubled teen battling inner fragility and a propensity for self-destruction.

Jay Lycurgo, known for his roles in Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, Titans, and I May Destroy You, joins Murphy in the drama. The film delves into themes of mental health, redemption, and resilience in a world that seems to have abandoned its characters.

Tim Mielants previously worked with Murphy and Moloney on Small Things Like These. Mielants, a Peaky Blinders alum, has a history of successful collaborations with Murphy, including the Berlin Film Festival opener Small Things Like These.

Cillian Murphy to star in ‘Blood Runs Coal’

Murphy, fresh off his Best Actor Oscar win for Oppenheimer, has had a busy year. He starred in and produced Small Things Like These and is preparing for the Peaky Blinders movie set to begin production later this year. Murphy is also attached to Blood Runs Coal, a Universal project based on the murder of union leader Joseph Yablonski.

