Cillian Murphy to reprise role in ‘Peaky Blinders’ film for Netflix

Published - June 05, 2024 05:51 pm IST

The film will be helmed by previous series director Tom Harper with a script by series creator Steven Knight

ANI

Cillian Murphy | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Cillian Murphy is all set to reprise an iconic role of Tommy Shelby in an upcoming Peaky Blinders film. Netflix has officially greenlit the project, according to Variety.

Excited to return as Tommy Shelby, the recent Oscar-winner said, "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me...It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans."

Harper previoulsy helmed titles like Heart of Stone, The Aeronauts and War & Peace; and is no stranger to the Netflix original series, having helmed the back half of the first season. "When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. Peaky has always been a story about family - and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix," Harper added.

Plot details and further casting remain under wraps. The film goes into production later this year from a script by series creator Steven Knight, and will be made in association with BBC Film.

