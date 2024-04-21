Cillian Murphy, Paul Mescal and more win big at the Irish Film & Television Awards 2024

April 21, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

Still high off the Oscar-nabbing success of Christopher Nolan’s Best Picture winner, Cillian Murphy emerged victorious once again at the 21st annual Irish Film & Television Awards (IFTAs), held in Dublin. The actor secured the coveted Best Actor award for his portrayal of the titular American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, which swept up a majority of the award season last year.

The awards ceremony, held at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre and hosted by Baz Ashmawy, celebrated excellence in Irish cinema and television honouring established talents and emerging stars alike. An adaptation of John McGahern’s novel about passion, war and migration - That They May Face the Rising Sun took home the top prize for Best Film at the ceremony.

The second season of the crime series Kin dominated the television categories with 11 nods, winning nearly every category it was nominated in. Clare Dunne was recognized as Best Actress for her role in the series, while Paul Mescal won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in All of Us Strangers.

Director Lisa Mulcahy received the Best Director award for Lies We Tell, while Elisabeth Gooch won Best Script for the same film.

The IFTAs also acknowledged international contributions, with Emma Stone receiving Best International Actress for her role in Poor Things, and Paul Giamatti honored as Best International Actor for his performance in The Holdovers; while Murphy’s titular Oppenheimer took home the prize of Best International Film.

Among the lead acting nominees were such big names as Murphy, Barry Keoghan, Andrew Scott, Pierce Brosnan, Saoirse Ronan, Eve Hewson and Jessie Buckley.

