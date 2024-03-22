Cillian Murphy definitely returning for ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie, says Steven Knight

March 22, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy will reprise his role of Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders film. Speaking to Birmingham World at the premiere of his new BBC drama The Town, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight confirmed that Cillian Murphy will be reprising his beloved role in the upcoming film version of the British crime drama, Variety reported.

"He definitely is returning for it. We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth," Knight confirmed. Peaky Blinders originally premiered on BBC Two overseas (its final two seasons moved to BBC One), but after the show arrived on Netflix its popularity exploded.

The series finale aired in April 2022, but Knight never hid his intentions to continue the story in a movie. Meanwhile, Cillian is basking in his Oscar glory. Earlier this month, he bagged his first Oscar for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the US physicist who masterminded the atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, capping a glittering awards season that saw him snare a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and other prizes.

At the Academy Awards Murphy triumphed over Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).Murphy is the third Irish actor to win the best actor Oscar, following Daniel Day-Lewis, who was born in London but holds Irish citizenship, and Barry Fitzgerald who won in 1945.