‘CID’ fame actor Dinesh Phadnis dies at 57

December 05, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

Dinesh Phadnis was best known for his appearance as Fredericks in the popular TV show ‘CID’

PTI

CID fame actor Dinesh Phadnis passed away at midnight at a hospital in Mumbai following health complications, actor-friend Aditya Srivastava said. He was 57.

The actor, best known for his appearance as Fredericks in popular TV show CID, was admitted to Tunga Hospital in suburban Mumbai a few days ago. “Dinesh has left us around 12:08 am. We know that he had liver issues and it had an impact on the other organs. He was really unwell for two-three days. He couldn’t survive,” Srivastava told PTI.

Phadnis, one of the famous faces in the movie and TV industry, also featured in movies such as Sarfarosh and Mela. The last rites were held in Borivali East this morning. He is survived by his wife.

