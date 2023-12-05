HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘CID’ fame actor Dinesh Phadnis dies at 57

Dinesh Phadnis was best known for his appearance as Fredericks in the popular TV show ‘CID’

December 05, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

PTI
Dinesh Phadnis.

Dinesh Phadnis. | Photo Credit: Twitter

CID fame actor Dinesh Phadnis passed away at midnight at a hospital in Mumbai following health complications, actor-friend Aditya Srivastava said. He was 57.

ALSO READ
Last man standing

The actor, best known for his appearance as Fredericks in popular TV show CID, was admitted to Tunga Hospital in suburban Mumbai a few days ago. “Dinesh has left us around 12:08 am. We know that he had liver issues and it had an impact on the other organs. He was really unwell for two-three days. He couldn’t survive,” Srivastava told PTI.

ALSO READ:‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘Farzi’ top IMDb’s most-popular Indian streaming lists for 2023 

Phadnis, one of the famous faces in the movie and TV industry, also featured in movies such as Sarfarosh and Mela. The last rites were held in Borivali East this morning. He is survived by his wife.

Related Topics

television / Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.