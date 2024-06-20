GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Chutney Sambar’: Yogi Babu’s next is a Disney+ Hotstar original series; first look out

Also starring Vani Bhojan, ‘Chutney Sambar’ marks Yogi’s debut as a lead in a full-length series

Updated - June 20, 2024 05:24 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 05:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The first look of ‘Chutney Sambar’

The first look of ‘Chutney Sambar’ | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Actor Yogi Babu is all set to star in an upcoming Disney+ Hotstar original series titled Chutney Sambar, the streamer announced today with a first look. Co-starring Vani Bhojan, the series is helmed by ace filmmaker Radhamohan.

The first look of the series, reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper’ mural, features Yogi and Vani, along with the rest of the cast, seated on a dining table with plates of idlis and vadas. A framed picture of actor Nizhalgal Ravi’s character can be seen on the wall.

Disney+ Hotstar’s Tamil series ‘Uppu Puli Kaaram’ to premiere on this date

The cast of Chutney Sambar also features R Sundarrajan, ‘Kayal’ Chandramouli, Nitin Sathyaa, Charlie and Kumaravel. Mynaa Nandini, Deepa Shankar, and Samyuktha Vishwanath are also part of the cast, while child artists Ilan, Akilan and Keshav Raj are also set to feature in the series.

With music scored by Ajesh Ashok (of Super Singer fame), the upcoming series has editing by Pon Parthiban, cinematography by Prasanna Kumar, and editing by Jijendran. Chutney Sambar’s production is handled by Vels Film International.

Yogi Babu teams up with director Suresh Sangaiah for a Hotstar Specials movie

Notably, this marks Yogi Babu’s debut as a lead in a full-length series; the actor had earlier starred in a segment of Netflix’s anthology series Navarasa.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema / television

