‘Chutney Sambar’ teaser: Yogi Babu’s signature chutney rivals Nizhalgal Ravi’s famous sambar in this comedy series

Helmed by ace filmmaker Radhamohan, the upcoming series also features Vani Bhojan, R Sundarrajan, ‘Kayal’ Chandramouli, Nitin Sathyaa, Charlie and Kumaravel in pivotal roles

Published - July 02, 2024 12:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Yogi Babu and Nizhalgal Ravi in stills from ‘Chutney Sambar’

Yogi Babu and Nizhalgal Ravi in stills from ‘Chutney Sambar’ | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

We had previously reported that actor Yogi Babu is headlining an upcoming Disney+ Hotstar original series titled Chutney Sambar, co-starring Vani Bhojan and helmed by ace filmmaker Radhamohan. The streamer today released a unique teaser video of the series.

The video begins to show actor Nizhalgal Ravi as the patriarch of a family that runs Amudha Cafe, a small restaurant that is well-known for its tasty sambar. In a surprising turn of events, the family come across Yogi Babu’s character’s roadside eatery, Amudha Unavagam, which has a reputation for its secret chutney recipe. As Ravi’s character falls sick and Amudha Cafe goes through some turbulent times, the family decides to strike a unique business deal with Yogi Babu’s character: to exchange the chutney and sambar recipes for mutual benefit, a move that seems to lead to a comedy of errors

New on Disney+ Hotstar in July: ‘Showtime’, ‘Red Swan’, ‘Chutney Sambar’ and more

Chutney Sambar features R Sundarrajan, ‘Kayal’ Chandramouli, Nitin Sathyaa, Charlie and Kumaravel in pivotal roles. Mynaa Nandini, Deepa Shankar, and Samyuktha Vishwanath are also part of the cast, while child artists Ilan, Akilan and Keshav Raj are also set to feature in the series.

With music scored by Ajesh Ashok (of Super Singer fame), the upcoming series has editing by Pon Parthiban, cinematography by Prasanna Kumar, and editing by Jijendran. Chutney Sambar’s production is handled by Vels Film International.

Yogi Babu teams up with director Suresh Sangaiah for a Hotstar Specials movie

Notably, this marks Yogi Babu’s debut as a lead in a full-length series; the actor had earlier starred in a segment of Netflix’s anthology series Navarasa.

