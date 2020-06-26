Movies

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ postponed yet again to August 12

Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in ‘Tenet’

Warner Bros has also delayed the US re-release of Nolan’s sci-fi blockbuster ‘Inception’, in honour of the film’s 10th anniversary, to July 31

Warner Bros has moved its Christopher Nolan-directed espionage thriller Tenet from July 31 to August 12. It’s the second delay for the highly-anticipated movie, which was originally scheduled to release on July 17 but was postponed to July 31 due to coronavirus pandemic.

“Warner Bros. is committed to bringing ‘Tenet’ to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time. In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release.”

“We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy,” a Warner Bros spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline.

The studio has also delayed the US re-release of Nolan’s sci-fi blockbuster Inception, in honour of the film’s 10th anniversary, to July 31.

Tenet features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, Dimple Kapadia and Himesh Patel.

