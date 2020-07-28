Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’: Is a theatrical release so important?

Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in ‘Tenet’

28 July 2020 16:03 IST

This is the fourth time that the sci-fi epic’s release has been postponed and given the fluidity of the situation, there is nothing to say the present dates are etched in stone

In the beginning of the year, when things were simple and more confused, while compiling a list of movies from Hollywood to look forward to, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was up there, higher than the new James Bond film, No Time To Die and the superhero sequels.

Then 2020, which had always seemed to embody perfection, (remember 20/20 signifies perfect vision and there was also vision 2020 for a brilliant future) was brought to its knees by an evil, remorseless virus. As everything ground to a halt, cinema theatres were the first to shut down.

Suddenly the Friday ritual of watching movies in a darkened hall was no more. I fondly cling on to the memory of Vin Diesel growling as Bloodshot while making puppy eyes at the preposterous plot in the eponymous film — it was the last movie to be released in theatres in Bengaluru.

While some movies opted for streaming platforms including Kenneth Branagh’s disappointing adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s Artemis Fowl novels, others chose to postpone release starting with No Time to Die, which as of now is going to be released in November 2020.

Amidst all this uncertainty, Nolan held firm about releasing Tenet in theatres, leading the rejuvenation of theatres that have taken a terrible hit with the pandemic. The sci-fi thriller starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Dimple Kapadia was originally supposed to release on July 17, which was pushed to July 31 and then August 12.

After last week’s announcement that Tenet’s release has been postponed again, came the news of a staggered release for the sci-fi thriller, which will open internationally on August 26 before its US release on September 3 in select cities.

Release dates have been announced for over 70 countries, including Croatia, Ghana, Nigeria, Norway, Romania, Azerbaijan and Cyprus. India, however, joins Bolivia, Brazil, Guatemala, Honduras and the Philippines among other countries that do not have a release date.

This is the fourth time Tenet’s release has been postponed and given the fluidity of the situation, there is nothing to say the present dates are etched in stone. Even if theatres do open, (India is looking at opening cinema halls as part of Unlock 3), the question remains how many would feel secure enough to head to a theatre to watch a film.

In the final count, even though it is a Nolan film, it is not more important that life itself? Surely the director of mind-bending films such as Inception, Memento and the Batman trilogy does not expect his audience to sacrifice themselves on the altar of the cinematic experience?

While Nolan is dead against releasing the film online, it would not be such a bad thing either. Fans will be happy at the chance of seeing his latest twisty thriller in the safety of their homes without worrying about whether the person on the next but one seat is an asymptomatic carrier or whether anyone sneezed on the armrest. Releasing online also takes care of piracy and spoilers.

No one, not even the cast seem to know what the movie is all about, so it would be nice to unravel it together and streaming definitely offers the sense of community albeit in a different way. If there is one thing COVID-19 has taught us, it is that things will not go back to the way it was. We have to get used to a new normal.

Whoever said nostalgia is a longing for a past that never was, knew what they were talking about, as theatres were in a bad way even before COVID-19 forced them to shut.

Big, action movies traditional summer releases — have done well online, if we were to go by Netflix’s list of its 10 biggest ever original film hits. Extraction, the Chris Hemsworth actioner tops the list with 99 million viewers, the Mark Wahlberg starrer Spenser Confidential is at number 3 with 85 million viewers while Michael Bay’s Ryan Reynolds starrer 6 Underground is at number 4 with 83 million viewers. Incidentally a shirtless Christian Bale is as effective on an IMAX screen as he is on our tellies.

Will an online release make the required money for the $205 million Tenet is the next question. The studio, Nolan (reportedly earning 20% of the first dollar gross) and streaming platform could hopefully come to a mutually beneficial agreement.

And if Nolan is so keen on a big screen experience, maybe drive-ins could be an option. With its large screens, dedicated sound and the joy of community as well as safety of watching from one’s own happy, super sanitised cars, a drive-in will be just what the doctor ordered to cock a snook at the wicked virus.

While movies such as Mulan and Top Gun: Maverick have been postponed, some even to summer 2021, Unhinged, which was originally supposed to release in United States on July 10 signifying the return to theatres, opened in Germany on July 16 and is looking at an August release in the United States. Nothing, not even a virus, can apparently stop the lumbering Russell Crowe in this road rage thriller.