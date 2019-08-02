Christopher Nolan’s secretly drops ‘Tenet’ teaser to shock fans worldwide

The teaser for director Christopher Nolan’s next epic Tenet was unveiled as a surprise for fans on Thursday evening in theatres.

Audiences attending preview screenings of the latest movie in the Fast & Furious series, the spin-off Hobbes & Shaw, were stunned to see the 40-second clip, that has not been released online officially yet.

According to reports, the teaser features star John David Washington, along with the tagline “Time has come for a new kind of mission.” It shows Washington’s character wearing an oxygen mask survey a bullet hole, and footage of a masked SWAT team is also seen.

Very little has been revealed about the film excpet that it is an action epic revolving around the world of international espionage with a sci-fi twist. Tenet is also rumored to involve the time continuum. It has a cast of several A-listers such as Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clémence Poésy, Elizabeth Debicki and Michael Caine. Indian veteran actor Dimple Kapadia also plays a role in the film that is set to release on on July 17, 2020. Nolan is directing the film from his own screenplay.

Meanwhile, pictures from the Estonia sets of the film were leaked online recently that showed several cast members shooting. Social media has widely shared these pictures as well as clips of the teaser that was played in theatres