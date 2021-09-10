Movies

Christopher Nolan’s next movie is about World War II scientist J Robert Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan   | Photo Credit: JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has a new movie on the anvil, focusing on American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer who helped develop atomic bomb during World War II.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

According to The Hollywood Reporter, major Hollywood studios are vying for Nolan’s new movie, which isn’t being automatically set up at Warner Bros.

The filmmaker and his representatives have been in talks with studios, which include Sony, Universal and Paramount.

Warner Bros, which backed Nolan’s all of past work starting with 2002’s “Insomnia”, is also in discussions for the project.

Relations between Nolan and Warner Bros had soured last year after the filmmaker expressed dissatisfaction with the studio for moving its 2021 slate to a day-and-date theatrical and HBO Max streaming release.

Plot details are sketchy but the story will focus on Oppenheimer, who is considered one of the fathers of the atom bomb.

He was a pivotal figure in the Manhattan Project, the World War II undertaking that developed the first nuclear weapons.

Nolan most recently directed spy thriller movie “Tenet”, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

“Tenet” was the first Hollywood tentpole to open in theatres after the coronavirus pandemic-forced shutdown.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

As ULFA-I talks truce, Assamese film relives days of conflict

Watch | In conversation with ‘Shang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton

‘Annaatthe’ first look: Rajinikanth’s back doing what he does best

Nobin Paul: It has been fun working in the Kannada film industry

‘Dikkiloona’ movie review: Santhanam’s comedy asks us to suspend disbelief, and our sense of humour

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer: Down the rabbit hole, all over again

‘Tuck Jagadish’ movie review: Familiar, but hits a few right notes

‘NET’ movie review: A telling tale of online voyeurism

Gulzar, AR Rahman reunite for Subrata Roy biopic

‘Laabam’ movie review: Vijay Sethupathi is the ‘Master’ now, delivering a social studies lecture

Nicolas Cage to star in his first-ever Western with ‘The Old Way’

Toronto Film Festival 2021: Premieres of ‘The Guilty,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and more

‘Thalaivii’ movie review: Arvind Swami kills it as MGR in a Jayalalithaa biopic that has her playing a cameo

HBO Max to launch Oct 26 in Europe, 14 more territories next year

Sourav Ganguly biopic in the works, Luv Films to produce

‘Untold: Breaking Point’ movie review: Netflix tennis doc sheds spotlight on anxiety, approval and more

Nithin Lukose on being inspired by both Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Anurag Kashyap for his debut feature ‘Paka’

Pawan Kalyan’s 28th film titled ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’

‘Don’t Look Up’ teaser: Leo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence want to save the world... but noone cares

Mohanlal teams up with Shaji Kailas for his next
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2021 3:08:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/christopher-nolans-next-movie-is-about-world-war-ii-scientist-j-robert-oppenheimer/article36395627.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY