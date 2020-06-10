‘Christopher Nolan was thrilled with Dimple Kapadia,’ says Kenneth Branagh on ‘Tenet’ shoot

“Fantastic” is how actor-director Kenneth Branagh describes his experience of working with Dimple Kapadia in Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited Tenet.

Branagh, who is awaiting the release of his movie “Artemis Fowl” on Disney+ Plus this Friday, teased that Kapadia has a pivotal role in Tenet.

“She’s got a really smashing part in ‘Tenet’. I know that our master director, Mr Nolan, was thrilled with her and our leading man, John David Washington was completely in love with her by the time they finished working together,” Branagh said.

Nolan, best known for films such as “Dark Knight” trilogy, “Inception”, “Interstellar” and “Dunkirk”, has amassed a star-studded cast for the film.

Kapadia features in it along with actors like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel.

Branagh said though he didn’t get to share the screen space with Kapadia, he was very much aware of her presence on the film.

“There was a huge amount of excitement when we knew she was flying in and she pronounced herself very nervous. But then we heard about a rehearsal that she had with Christopher Nolan and John David Washington, and they both came away and said, ‘Well, if that’s nervous, I don’t know what calm is.’”

“Because she was perfect and quite awesomely brilliant as far as they were concerned and also completely gracious and delightful with the crew. So she made a tremendous impression,” the 59-year-old actor added.

Branagh, however, refrained from divulging anything about the mind-bending plot of “Tenet” that Nolan previously touted as an espionage thriller spanning several countries.

“Tenet” is expected to be one of the first films to hit the screens in July after the theatres reopen post the coronavirus-forced shutdown. The film has a release date of July 17.