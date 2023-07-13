ADVERTISEMENT

Christopher Nolan says ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ opening together is ‘terrific’

July 13, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ open in theatres July 21 from Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures, respectively.

The Hindu Bureau

Director Christopher Nolan poses during a photocall before the premiere of the film “Oppenheimer” at the Grand Rex in Paris, France, July 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

One rather unlikely person relishing in the fervour of the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon is Christopher Nolan. Although his film will compete with Barbie at the box office, Nolan recently told IGN that he finds it “terrific” to have both summer blockbusters launching on the same day.

ALSO READ
‘Oppenheimer’ premiere: Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt,, Christopher Nolan light up Paris

“Summer, in a healthy marketplace, is always crowded, and we’ve been doing this a long time,” Nolan opined. “I think for those of us who care about movies, we’ve been really waiting to have a crowded marketplace again, and now it’s here and that’s terrific.”

Cillian Murphy, who stars in the title role of Oppenheimer, agreed with the director, “I think it’s great. I mean, I’ll be going to see ‘Barbie.’ I can’t wait to see it. I think it’s just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out the same day. Could spend a whole day in the cinema, what’s better than that?”

Barbie and Oppenheimer open in theatres July 21 from Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures, respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US