Christopher Nolan open to making a horror film if it’s an ‘exceptional idea’

There is a lot of buzz around the next film of the director, whose 12th feature film ‘Oppenheimer’ is a front-runner at the Oscars this year, including in the best picture and best director categories

February 17, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

PTI
Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Christopher Nolan likes moving between genres and if he stumbles upon an exceptional idea, he would love to make a horror film.

Asked at a British Film Institute panel discussion in London if he would ever consider making a horror movie, Nolan seemed open to the idea, according to Variety.

ALSO READ
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review: A strange, surreal, stirring saga from Nolan in his element 

“‘Oppenheimer‘ has elements of horror in it definitely, as I think is appropriate to the subject matter,” Nolan said.

“I think horror films are very interesting because they depend on very cinematic devices. It really is about a visceral response to things, and so, at some point, I’d love to make a horror film. But I think a really good horror film requires a really exceptional idea. And those are few and far between. So I haven’t found a story that lends itself to that," the filmmaker said.

Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy attend a photo call for ‘Oppenheimer’

Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy attend a photo call for ‘Oppenheimer’ | Photo Credit: MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

Nolan's "Oppenheimer", starring Cillian Murphy in the central role, is a biopic of the theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer.

The film has earned over USD 950 million at the worldwide box office, making it one of the most successful movies in the British director's career, which is dotted by big budget blockbusters whether it is the "Batman" trilogy, "Prestige", "Inception", "Interstellar" or "Dunkirk".

Top News Today

