Christopher Nolan, Edgar Wright surprise NYU graduating class via Zoom call

Filmmakers made special appearances virutally to send off the graduating class of NYU Tisch Cinema Studies

Filmmakers Christopher Nolan and Edgar Wright made the graduation day of New York University’s students special by recording special messages for them.

According to IndieWire, they made special appearances via Zoom call to send off the graduating class of NYU Tisch Cinema Studies.

Nolan, in his message, congratulated the class on their “magnificent achievement” and said that cinema is in need of fresh voices such as theirs.

“I know how hard all of you worked and I would just like to say the world you’re going out into is one in which the value of stories, storytellers, and those who care passionately about the history of storytelling and its future we need your voices, we need new voices, and we need your passion.

“I, for one, am very excited to see where you will go and what you will do. Congratulations and I wish you all the best,” the director, who is currently awaiting the release of his next “Tenet”, said.

Wright asked the students to be proud of their achievements and asked them to utilise their time by watching “tons and tons of film“.

“I know this has been a long, hard journey to get here and I know you’d all love to celebrate with each other and I’m sorry you can’t do that, but this is still a milestone in your lives and you should all be very, very proud of yourselves for what you’ve done. If it makes you feel any better, I never got to graduate either because I never went to film school,” the director said.

“You’re already doing much, much better than me. Another positive thing you can get out of this coronavirus situation is you’ve never had a better excuse to stay at home and watch tons and tons of film. I genuinely am watching at least three movies a day There’s never been a better time to be a shut-in film geek,” he added.

Filmmaker Rian Johnson also gave a speech during the 2020 graduation for the student which was held via Zoom on Thursday.