Christopher Nolan earns his first R rating for ‘Oppenheimer’ since ‘Insomnia’ 20 years ago

June 02, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated June 03, 2023 12:31 pm IST

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming biographical film Oppenheimer is rated R. The epic film, based on American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer (essayed by Cillian Murphy), is Nolan’s first with Universal Pictures after his long-standing association with Warner Bros.

The film, with a run-time of three hours, follows the story of the emotional implosion behind Oppenheimer, the father of atomic bomb, as he creates the biggest weapon amid World War II. Nolan’s Memento (2000), his breakout film and theAlPacino-starrer Insomnia (2002) were both rated R.

Oppenheimer also stars Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Gary Oldman, James Remar, Josh Hartnett, and Alden Ehrenreich. The film releases worldwide on July 21.

