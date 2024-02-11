GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Christopher Nolan, Celine Song win at Directors Guild Awards

Christopher Nolan was awarded the top prize at the Directors Guild Awards for 'Oppenheimer' Saturday in Los Angeles, solidifying his frontrunner status for next month's Oscars

February 11, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

AP
Christopher Nolan, director of the film ‘Oppenheimer,’ poses with his DGA Award for Theatrical Feature Film backstage at the 76th DGA Awards, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024

Christopher Nolan, director of the film 'Oppenheimer,' poses with his DGA Award for Theatrical Feature Film backstage at the 76th DGA Awards, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Christopher Nolan was awarded the top prize at the Directors Guild Awards for “Oppenheimer” Saturday, solidifying his front-runner status for next month’s Oscars.

‘Oppenheimer’ movie review: A strange, surreal, stirring saga from Nolan in his element 

Other winners at the untelevised ceremony in Los Angeles included Celine Song, for first time directorial achievement for her romantic drama “Past Lives,” and Mstyslav Chernov for the documentary “ 20 Days in Mariupol, ” a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS “Frontline.”

Celine Song, director of the film ‘Past Lives,’ poses with the Michael Apted First-Time Theatrical Feature Film Director Award at the 76th DGA Awards

Celine Song, director of the film 'Past Lives,' poses with the Michael Apted First-Time Theatrical Feature Film Director Award at the 76th DGA Awards | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

The Directors Guild of America also recognizes achievements in scripted and nonscripted television, with the drama series prize going to Peter Hoar for “The Last of Us” episode “Long, Long Time,” and the comedy trophy for Christopher Storer for the “Fishes” episode of “The Bear.”

The DGA award is a first for Nolan who had been nominated for the same award four times previously, for “Memento,” “The Dark Knight,” “Inception” and “Dunkirk.” This year, Nolan was up against some formidable competition in Martin Scorsese for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Yorgos Lanthimos for “Poor Things,” Alexander Payne for “The Holdovers” and Greta Gerwig for “Barbie,” who some pundits thought might have been capable of an upset win in response to her snub in the same category at the Oscars.

Director Christopher Nolan holds the award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film as he poses with the Daniels, at the 76th Annual DGA (Directors Guild of America) Awards

Director Christopher Nolan holds the award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film as he poses with the Daniels, at the 76th Annual DGA (Directors Guild of America) Awards | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

The guild’s voting body consists of over 19,000 members, which is nearly double the entire membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. But even with different voter makeups, only eight times in 75 years has the DGA winner not also gone on to take the directing Oscar. The most recent divergence was in 2019, when Sam Mendes won the DGA for “1917” and the Oscar went to Bong Joon-ho for “Parasite.” Last year, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won both for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

At the Oscars on March 10, Nolan’s fellow best director nominees include Scorsese, Lanthimos, Jonathan Glazer for “The Zone of Interest” and Justine Triet for “Anatomy of a Fall.” Final Oscar voting begins on Feb. 22.

