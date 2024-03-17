Christopher Nolan calls ‘Godzilla: Minus One’ a “tremendous” film, praises director Takashi Yamazaki

March 17, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

After basking in Oscar limelight with his latest Best Picture winner, Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan took a moment to shine a light on another cinematic triumph at this year’s Oscars: Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla: Minus One. While Nolan’s epic biopic dominated the awards, he didn’t hesitate to commend the Japanese filmmaker’s work.

Godzilla: Minus One made history by clinching the award for Best Visual Effects, marking a monumental achievement for the longstanding monster franchise. With a modest budget of $15 million, the film raked in an impressive $106 million at the box office, proving to be a sleeper hit that resonated with audiences worldwide.

In a recent interview, Nolan lauded Yamazaki’s masterpiece, describing it as “tremendous” and “exciting.” He praised the film’s impeccable craftsmanship, highlighting its immersive mechanics and profound character depth. Nolan particularly appreciated the sense of history infused into the narrative, acknowledging the cultural significance embedded within the film.

Previously, in response to comparisons between Godzilla: Minus One and Nolan’s Oppenheimer to The Hollywood Reporter, Yamazaki expressed that any parallels were not deliberate. However, he noted the serendipitous timing of both films’ release amidst shifting global dynamics. Despite their thematic disparities, both works resonate with contemporary societal themes, reflecting the complexities of the modern world.

Interestingly, Yamazaki hinted at his desire to explore Japan’s history further, expressing interest in crafting a film centered on the tragic events of the atomic bombings.

Godzilla: Minus One captivates audiences with its compelling narrative set against the backdrop of post-World War II Japan, earning acclaim for its remarkable visual achievements despite its bite-sized budget.