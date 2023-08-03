ADVERTISEMENT

Christopher Landon to direct ‘Scream 7’

August 03, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST

Christopher Landon is set to take over from Radio Silence, the filmmaking duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The duo had directed the previous two instalments of the franchise

The Hindu Bureau

Christopher Landon during the Writers Guild strike | Photo Credit: @creetureshow/Twitter

Spyglass has roped in Christopher Landon to direct the seventh instalment of the long-running Scream franchise, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Landon takes over Radio Silence, the filmmaking team comprising Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who had helmed the previous two films in the series. The duo is set to make an original horror film for Universal. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillet will take up the role of the executive producer along with Chadi Villella for Scream 7.

‘Scream VI’ movie review: A tense, entertaining addition to the slasher franchise

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick had written the scripts of the previous two instalments but it’s not clear who will write the latest film. Landon, a scary movie stalwart, had previously made We Have a Ghost starring David Harbour and Jahi Winston. Scream 7 will be distributed by Paramount.

